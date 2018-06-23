Adrian Beltre worried in the 9th, Rangers survive in 7th straight win
Video Details
Adrian Beltre discusses the Texas Rangers getting their seventh straight win with the win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices