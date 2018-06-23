WATCH: DeShields Single puts Rangers in front; Choo Double scores Chirinos | Rangers at Twins
WATCH: DeShields Single puts Rangers in front; Choo Double scores Chirinos | Rangers at Twins
ANNOUNCER: It's actually working slower.
ANNOUNCER 2: This one lined into center field. Base hit. Odor is in. Profar on his heels. He'll score. Two-run single by Delino DeShields, and the Rangers are in front 3 to 2.
Somewhat Rangers historic streak lately. And shoots this one down into the left field corner. That's a base hit and more. It'll be a ground rule double. So Chirinos scores, DeShields will be sent back to third. But Choo drives in a run and makes it 4 to 2.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices