ANNOUNCER: It's actually working slower.

ANNOUNCER 2: This one lined into center field. Base hit. Odor is in. Profar on his heels. He'll score. Two-run single by Delino DeShields, and the Rangers are in front 3 to 2.

Somewhat Rangers historic streak lately. And shoots this one down into the left field corner. That's a base hit and more. It'll be a ground rule double. So Chirinos scores, DeShields will be sent back to third. But Choo drives in a run and makes it 4 to 2.