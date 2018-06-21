Crazy and creative NBA Draft suits | The Dose
-
Sports with all the side effects
- Hey, guys. It's Kaime.
- And I'm Grubes. Welcome to the Dose!
- Well, in honor of the NBA draft tipping off today, we thought we would dress up-- what are you wearing?
- Well, I was actually inspired by our good buddy Jahlil Okafor and his amazing suit.
- I can actually see that. And you know? You look really nice. All right. So we thought we would take a look back at some of the crazier outfits from the past.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
GRUBES: Wow, Caris LeVert looks like an angelfish.
KAIME: Yeah, not to bring up more animals, but Buddy Hield? Reverse penguin all the way.
GRUBES: Look at Chris McCullough. Straight out of the 80s.
KAIME: Yeah, and Andrew Wiggins. Recognize that pattern from my grandma's couch.
GRUBES: And look at Joakim Noah. Great outfit, but man. That is an amazing crop of hair.
KAIME: Oh man, this one's easy. Drew Gooden? Totally Dr. Evil here. [LAUGHS LIKE DR. EVIL]
Man, they sure do look spiffy! I think we'd fit in nicely.
GRUBES: Oh, darn right we would. And good luck to all the potential draftees this weekend. We know you're going to look great.
KAIME: Catch you next time on the Dose.
