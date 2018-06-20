Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an RBI double in the 3rd, Rangers beat Royals 4-1
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Isiah Kiner-Falefa shares his thoughts following the Texas Rangers win on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices