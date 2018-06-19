Big Sexy Stands Alone with 244 Career wins, most for a Dominican-Born Pitcher
- AL
- AL West
- Bartolo Colon
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Hear from Bartolo Colon after he recorded his 244th win following the Texas Rangers defeating Kansas City on Monday.
