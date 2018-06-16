Jeff Banister on Matt Moore rebounding in 2nd inning
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Matt Moore
- Matt Moore
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Jeff Banister shares his thoughts on Matt Moore being able to bounce back for the Texas Rangers in the loss on Friday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices