Jeff Banister on 5-Run 1st Inning, loss to Rockies
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Colorado Rockies
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Texas Rangers
-
Jeff Banister shares his thoughts on the Texas Rangers being able to start the game strong in the loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices