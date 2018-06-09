Jeff Banister on Fister’s night before being injured in loss
Jeff Banister discusses the Texas Rangers loss to Houston on Friday night.
- Some balls that didn't get hit really hard inside that inning. There were some balls up-- some ground balls that got through. Still, the sinker changeup combo was a solid combination for him. He kind of settled in and didn't give up anything until the home run to Bregman there. I felt like it even after the four runs, he threw some quality pitches.
REPORTER: Jeff, in that second inning where the ball is hit to-- Kemp hits the ball to Odor, is Guzman supposed to peel off right there, and Fister covers the bag? I don't know if it matters, because as fast as Kemp is.
- Yeah, it's one of those things that he made a move try to get back. It was going to be a tough play. It's a fast runner. Don't know that Fister's actually going to be able to get there in that situation. So anytime that first baseman can get back, he's a guy that we'd like handling the baseball. It was a tough baseball play. I mean, guy's a speedy runner, and that's speed will do to you.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices