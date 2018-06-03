- Pitches in, off the plate.

- Groundball up the middle, quick flip to Odor. The throw to first-- not in time.

- Ah, hey.

- There you go.

- They called him out.

- They're going to say-- yep, the slide was too hard. It was not a bona fide slide. He was unable to hold the bag. It is a double play. So Andrelton Simmons trying a little payback, maybe, on Rougned Odor. And he is called for the bad slide.

