WATCH: Odor completes double play with Simmons seeking payback | Rangers at Angels
- Pitches in, off the plate.
- Groundball up the middle, quick flip to Odor. The throw to first-- not in time.
- Ah, hey.
- There you go.
- They called him out.
- They're going to say-- yep, the slide was too hard. It was not a bona fide slide. He was unable to hold the bag. It is a double play. So Andrelton Simmons trying a little payback, maybe, on Rougned Odor. And he is called for the bad slide.
- [INAUDIBLE].
