Has he been having an all-star first half, you think?

I think he's doing well right now. I mean he's at .273. When we're talking all-star numbers we're talking .310, .315, .320, somewhere around there. But he's doing well. He's getting big hits in the middle of the lineup. And that's all that really matters right now. All-star thing, that's a feather in the cap at some point. Maybe this year. Who knows? But I just like to see the progression that he's making. He's having another solid year after having a really nice year last year.