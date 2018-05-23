Jurickson Profar lifts Rangers over Yankees in 6-4 win
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Jurickson Profar
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Texas Rangers
-
Jurickson profar provided a 3-run home run early to give the Texas Rangers the lead in the win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices