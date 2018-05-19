Delino DeShields on his Sister throwing out the 1st pitch
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Delino DeShields
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Delino DeShields on his thoughts on seeing his sister be introduced in Chicago and throwing out the first pitch.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices