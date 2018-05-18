Jeff Banister talks 8th inning in 4-2 loss to White Sox
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Chicago White Sox
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Rangers
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- MLB
- Texas Rangers
-
Jeff Banister discusses what happened in the 8th inning for the Texas Rangers in the loss to the White Sox.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices