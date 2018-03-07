Kari Lehtonen on 2-0 loss to the Predators
Kari Lehtonen shares his thoughts on Tuesday night's Dallas Stars loss to the Nashville Predators.
- Central
- Central
- Dallas Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Stars
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Kari Lehtonen
- Nashville Predators
- NHL
- West
- West
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: Anthony Davis injures ankle in Pelicans win over Kings
3 hours ago
Nikola Mirotic: 'This team has been having a lot of fun'
3 hours ago
Pelicans beat Kings for 10th Straight Win
3 hours ago
Dirk playing like he can go for another season | Mavs Live
1 day ago
Brazos River: Part 1 | FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest
1 day ago
Brazos River: Part 2 | FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
20146-20149