He owned this bull like a champion | RODEOHOUSTON
Video Details
Trey Benton scored an 82 in Tuesday's Bull Riding Competition.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: Anthony Davis injures ankle in Pelicans win over Kings
3 hours ago
Nikola Mirotic: 'This team has been having a lot of fun'
3 hours ago
Pelicans beat Kings for 10th Straight Win
3 hours ago
Dirk playing like he can go for another season | Mavs Live
1 day ago
Brazos River: Part 1 | FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest
1 day ago
Brazos River: Part 2 | FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest
1 day ago