Gregg Popovich: ‘We got the win and that’s what matters’

Gregg Popovich discusses the San Antonio Spurs victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Dallas Mavericks unveil jersey sponsorship deal with 5 Miles

Dallas Mavericks unveil jersey sponsorship deal with 5 Miles

2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the benefits of using cryptocurrency

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the benefits of using cryptocurrency

2 hours ago

Mark Cuban on waiting to name a jersey sponsor: 'We were waiting for the right partner'

Mark Cuban on waiting to name a jersey sponsor: 'We were waiting for the right partner'

2 hours ago

Tony Parker leads Spurs in win over Grizzlies | Spurs Live

Tony Parker leads Spurs in win over Grizzlies | Spurs Live

6 hours ago

Sounds of New Orleans | Pelicans Insider

Sounds of New Orleans | Pelicans Insider

14 hours ago

Upgrades made to Smoothie King Center | Pelicans Insider

Upgrades made to Smoothie King Center | Pelicans Insider

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»