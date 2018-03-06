Gregg Popovich: ‘We got the win and that’s what matters’
Gregg Popovich discusses the San Antonio Spurs victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Spurs
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Memphis Grizzlies
- NBA
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Dallas Mavericks unveil jersey sponsorship deal with 5 Miles
2 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the benefits of using cryptocurrency
2 hours ago
Mark Cuban on waiting to name a jersey sponsor: 'We were waiting for the right partner'
2 hours ago
Tony Parker leads Spurs in win over Grizzlies | Spurs Live
6 hours ago
Sounds of New Orleans | Pelicans Insider
14 hours ago
Upgrades made to Smoothie King Center | Pelicans Insider
14 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
20146-20149