Josh Huestis: ‘We can take a lot and learn from this’
Video Details
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Thunder
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Josh Huestis
- NBA
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Portland Trail Blazers
- West
-
Hear from Josh Huestis after the OKC Thunder lose to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Ten Fastest Quarterback 40-Times at NFL Combine | The Scoop
11 hours ago
Poor shooting does OKC in against Portland | Thunder Live
11 hours ago
Billy Donovan on OKC effort, in loss to Trail Blazers
11 hours ago
Josh Huestis: 'We can take a lot and learn from this'
11 hours ago
First Bull Rider to stay on for EIGHT | RodeoHouston
11 hours ago
That Horse is Magic | RODEOHOUSTON
11 hours ago