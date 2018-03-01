Billy Donovan quick to praise Dallas following OKC Win

Billy Donovan was quick to give praise to a very scrappy Mavs team for giving his Thunder all they could handle.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Sloth takes in Mavericks - Thunder Game | Mavs LIve

Sloth takes in Mavericks - Thunder Game | Mavs LIve

11 hours ago

Stars score tying goal against Lighting on BIZARRE sequence | Stars Live

Stars score tying goal against Lighting on BIZARRE sequence | Stars Live

11 hours ago

‘Dallas EARNED this point tonight’ – Bob Sturm | Stars Live

‘Dallas EARNED this point tonight’ – Bob Sturm | Stars Live

11 hours ago

Stars get important point, but fall to Lightning 5-4 in OT | Stars Live

Stars get important point, but fall to Lightning 5-4 in OT | Stars Live

11 hours ago

Tyler Seguin: 'I thought we were good...would have liked to get two points'

Tyler Seguin: 'I thought we were good...would have liked to get two points'

12 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks preview | Pelicans Live

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks preview | Pelicans Live

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»