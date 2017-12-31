Alvin Gentry talks ball movement in 105-103 loss to New York

Alvin Gentry discusses the disappointing New Orleans Pelicans loss on Saturday night against the New York Knicks.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Best Tweets Of The 2017 | Spurs Live

Best Tweets Of The 2017 | Spurs Live

1 hr ago

Impact of Baker Mayfield's health - Not A Factor

Impact of Baker Mayfield's health - Not A Factor

1 hr ago

OU Prepares for Game vs. Georgia in Rose Bowl

OU Prepares for Game vs. Georgia in Rose Bowl

1 hr ago

Boogie needs to change it up on offense | Pelicans Live

Boogie needs to change it up on offense | Pelicans Live

2 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz preview | Pelicans Live

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz preview | Pelicans Live

2 hours ago

Tony Parker: 'We just didn't shoot the ball well'

Tony Parker: 'We just didn't shoot the ball well'

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»