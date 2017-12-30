The evolution of the big man | Mavs Live

The evolution of the big man | Mavs Live

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Three in a Row with the win over New Orleans | Mavs Live

Three in a Row with the win over New Orleans | Mavs Live

1 hr ago

Dennis Smith Jr. on first career triple-double in win over Pelicans

Dennis Smith Jr. on first career triple-double in win over Pelicans

1 hr ago

Carmelo Anthony: 'We can't do anything about that'

Carmelo Anthony: 'We can't do anything about that'

1 hr ago

Josh Huestis talks tough loss against Milwaukee

Josh Huestis talks tough loss against Milwaukee

1 hr ago

Rick Carlisle on Dallas' 3-game win-streak with win over Pelicans

Rick Carlisle on Dallas' 3-game win-streak with win over Pelicans

1 hr ago

Central division standings | Stars Live

Central division standings | Stars Live

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»