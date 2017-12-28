Kaime & Grubes 2017 bloopers | The Dose

A dose of the fun and humor in sports

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Kaime & Grubes 2017 bloopers | The Dose

Kaime & Grubes 2017 bloopers | The Dose

15 mins ago

Rajon Rondo on reaching a new career high in assists in win over Nets

Rajon Rondo on reaching a new career high in assists in win over Nets

13 hours ago

Great effort for Yogi Ferrell in win over Pacers

Great effort for Yogi Ferrell in win over Pacers

13 hours ago

Russell Westbrook on togetherness, competing in win against Toronto

Russell Westbrook on togetherness, competing in win against Toronto

13 hours ago

Paul George on dominating in win over Toronto

Paul George on dominating in win over Toronto

13 hours ago

Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update

Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»