Rick Carlisle on sticking with it to hang on and get the win vs. Indiana

Rick Carlisle shares his thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks playing well Wednesday night to defeat the Indiana Pacers.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Billy Donovan: ‘They’re getting more and more comfortable with each other’

Billy Donovan: ‘They’re getting more and more comfortable with each other’

15 mins ago

Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update

Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update

15 mins ago

Alvin Gentry: ‘I thought we were great defensivley’

Alvin Gentry: ‘I thought we were great defensivley’

1 hr ago

Andre Roberson on final punch, defeating Toronto

Andre Roberson on final punch, defeating Toronto

1 hr ago

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview | Thunder Live

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview | Thunder Live

1 hr ago

Vintage Dirk Showed up in win over Pacers | Mavs Live

Vintage Dirk Showed up in win over Pacers | Mavs Live

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»