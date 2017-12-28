Alvin Gentry: ‘I thought we were great defensivley’
Alvin Gentry on what he was most impressed with from the New Orleans Pelicans in Wednesday's win against the Brooklyn Nets.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Billy Donovan: ‘They’re getting more and more comfortable with each other’
15 mins ago
Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update
15 mins ago
Alvin Gentry: ‘I thought we were great defensivley’
1 hr ago
Andre Roberson on final punch, defeating Toronto
1 hr ago
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview | Thunder Live
1 hr ago
Vintage Dirk Showed up in win over Pacers | Mavs Live
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
20146-20149