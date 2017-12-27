John Klingberg visits the NHL offices | Stars Insider

John Klingberg visits the NHL offices | Stars Insider

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Rajon Rondo on reaching a new career high in assists in win over Nets

Rajon Rondo on reaching a new career high in assists in win over Nets

Just now

Great effort for Yogi Ferrell in win over Pacers

Great effort for Yogi Ferrell in win over Pacers

Just now

Russell Westbrook on togetherness, competing in win against Toronto

Russell Westbrook on togetherness, competing in win against Toronto

Just now

Paul George on dominating in win over Toronto

Paul George on dominating in win over Toronto

Just now

Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update

Rajon Rondo puts up historic assist night | STATus Update

15 mins ago

Billy Donovan: ‘They’re getting more and more comfortable with each other’

Billy Donovan: ‘They’re getting more and more comfortable with each other’

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»