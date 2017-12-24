Allen vs. Lake Travis | Condensed Game | HSFB State Championships
Allen vs. Lake Travis | Condensed Game | HSFB State Championships
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Allen vs. Lake Travis | Condensed Game | HSFB State Championships
14 hours ago
Jamie Benn: 'It was a smash-mouth of a victory and I thought our fans were the all-stars in overtime'
14 hours ago
Allen vs. Lake Travis | Condensed Game | HSFB State Championships
15 hours ago
Midway vs. Cy-Fair | Midway Deep and BEAUTIFUL CATCH | HSFB State Championships
15 hours ago
Paul George on 103-89 win against the Utah Jazz
15 hours ago
Highlights: Strawn defeats Balmorhea for 1A Div. I Championship
15 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
20146-20149