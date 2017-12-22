UIL Deputy Director Jamey Harrison on Realignment | HSFB State Championships
UIL Deputy Director Jamey Harrison on Realignment | HSFB State Championships
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Preview: Lake Travis vs. Allen | Road To The Championship
1 hr ago
View From The Top | Inside high school football powerhouse Allen Eagles
1 hr ago
John Stephen Jones Hugs Son after Highland Park’s State Championship Win Over Manvel
1 hr ago
Jerry Jones Hugs Grandson JSJ After Highland Park wins 5A Div. I State Championship
12 hours ago
Highlights: Highland Park defeats Manvel in Shootout for 5A Div. I Championships
12 hours ago
Randy Allen, Highland Park Presented with Trophy after Back-To-Back State Championships
12 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
20146-20149