WATCH: LaMarcus Aldridge with the Ally-Oop dunk in 3rd quarter vs. Mavs

WATCH: LaMarcus Aldridge with the Ally-Oop dunk in 3rd quarter vs. Mavs

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Happy Birthday, Dennis Smith Jr! Looking back at Grubes' 20th | The Dose

Happy Birthday, Dennis Smith Jr! Looking back at Grubes' 20th | The Dose

1 hr ago

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks preview | Mavs Live

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks preview | Mavs Live

15 hours ago

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs preview | Spurs Live

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs preview | Spurs Live

15 hours ago

Ettore Messina talks Spurs comeback win over Dallas

Ettore Messina talks Spurs comeback win over Dallas

15 hours ago

Rick Carlisle on what happened after strong first half start

Rick Carlisle on what happened after strong first half start

16 hours ago

Spurs have 6 players with double-figures in win over Mavs | Spurs Live

Spurs have 6 players with double-figures in win over Mavs | Spurs Live

16 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»