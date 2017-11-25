Pantera’s Vinnie Paul Honors Jere Lehtinen during 1st Intermission | Stars Live
Pantera's very own Vinnie Paul honors Jere Lehtinen and shares his @DallasStars memories!
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Rajon Rondo talks 115-91 win over Phoenix
15 mins ago
Jere Lehtinen breaks down his speech | Stars Live
15 mins ago
FB Ridge Point vs. Lamar | Football Friday
1 hr ago
McKinney North vs. Highland Park | Football Friday
1 hr ago
Stony Point vs. Klein Collins | Football Friday
1 hr ago
Friendswood vs. Summer Creek | Football Friday
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED