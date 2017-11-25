Jere Lehtinen introduced during Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Jere Lehtinen introduced during Jersey Retirement Ceremony

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Rajon Rondo talks 115-91 win over Phoenix

Rajon Rondo talks 115-91 win over Phoenix

15 mins ago

Jere Lehtinen breaks down his speech | Stars Live

Jere Lehtinen breaks down his speech | Stars Live

15 mins ago

FB Ridge Point vs. Lamar | Football Friday

FB Ridge Point vs. Lamar | Football Friday

1 hr ago

McKinney North vs. Highland Park | Football Friday

McKinney North vs. Highland Park | Football Friday

1 hr ago

Stony Point vs. Klein Collins | Football Friday

Stony Point vs. Klein Collins | Football Friday

1 hr ago

Friendswood vs. Summer Creek | Football Friday

Friendswood vs. Summer Creek | Football Friday

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»