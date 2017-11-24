Jason Garrett: ‘We didn’t play well enough the last 30 minutes’

Jason Garrett: 'We didn't play well enough the last 30 minutes'

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Jason Garrett: 'We didn't play well enough the last 30 minutes'

Jason Garrett: 'We didn't play well enough the last 30 minutes'

10 hours ago

Jason Garrett on struggles during 3-game losing streak

Jason Garrett on struggles during 3-game losing streak

10 hours ago

Dak Prescott on his leadership role with the Cowboys

Dak Prescott on his leadership role with the Cowboys

10 hours ago

Dak Prescott on offensive struggles: 'We are in a funk'

Dak Prescott on offensive struggles: 'We are in a funk'

10 hours ago

Dak Prescott on Cowboys losing streak with Ezekiel Elliott out

Dak Prescott on Cowboys losing streak with Ezekiel Elliott out

10 hours ago

WATCH: Westbrook, Durant heated exchange in Thunder win over Warriors

WATCH: Westbrook, Durant heated exchange in Thunder win over Warriors

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»