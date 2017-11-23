WATCH: Westbrook, Durant heated exchange in Thunder win over Warriors
WATCH: Westbrook, Durant heated exchange in Thunder win over Warriors
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Thunder
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Golden State Warriors
- NBA
- Pacific
- West
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: Westbrook, Durant heated exchange in Thunder win over Warriors
2 hours ago
Antonio Daniels: 'Slowly but surely, things are coming together' | Thunder Live
2 hours ago
Rick Carlisle talks Barnes' buzzer-beater, win over Grizzlies
2 hours ago
LaMarcus Aldridge talks loss to New Orleans
2 hours ago
Things that can happen in one second | Mavs Live
2 hours ago
Steven Adams: 'We just stuck with it'
2 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED