Anthony Davis on defense leading to win over Spurs
Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans buckled down on defense and were able to hold off the San Antonio Spurs in the 107-90 win at home.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: Westbrook, Durant heated exchange in Thunder win over Warriors
2 hours ago
Antonio Daniels: 'Slowly but surely, things are coming together' | Thunder Live
2 hours ago
Rick Carlisle talks Barnes' buzzer-beater, win over Grizzlies
2 hours ago
LaMarcus Aldridge talks loss to New Orleans
2 hours ago
Things that can happen in one second | Mavs Live
2 hours ago
Steven Adams: 'We just stuck with it'
2 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED