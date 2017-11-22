Recapping a Stars victory over Montreal | Stars Live
The Dallas Stars get the win on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Ken Hitchcock: 'We were just more competitive'
14 hours ago
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avelanche preview | Stars Live
14 hours ago
Stars dominant at home | Stars Live
14 hours ago
Recapping a Stars victory over Montreal | Stars Live
14 hours ago
Are 10-Game Suspensions Warranted? | Razor's Roundtable
15 hours ago
Jordie Benn back in Dallas | Stars Live
15 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED