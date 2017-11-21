Kyrie Irving puts on show, slow Mavs in overtime | Mavs Live
The Dallas Mavericks put up a good fight against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics but not quite enough to pull off the victory in overtime.
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Dallas Mavericks
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Mavericks
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- Kyrie Irving
- NBA
- Southwest
- West
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Cowboys Reaching Thanksgiving Milestone } The Scoop
8 hours ago
OKC playing well despite loss to New Orleans | Thunder Live
9 hours ago
Gregg Popovich on Bryn Forbes in win over Hawks
9 hours ago
Kyrie Irving puts on show, slow Mavs in overtime | Mavs Live
9 hours ago
Rick Carlisle talks disappointing overtime loss to Boston
9 hours ago
Jameer Nelson reacts to Cousins ejection in win over Thunder
9 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED