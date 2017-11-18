WATCH: TCU’s Jeff Gladney with amazing interception for Pick 6
WATCH: TCU's Jeff Gladney with amazing interception for Pick 6
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Antoine Roussel had a goal in 6-3 win over Edmonton
Just now
Devin Shore: ' It's always fun to score'
Just now
Ken Hitchcock on switching goaltenders, win over Oilers
Just now
Stars get a huge bounce-back win over Edmonton | Stars Live
Just now
Stars making some changes results in huge win over Edmonton | Stars Live
Just now
Tyler Pitlick on bounce-back win at home vs. Oilers
Just now
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED