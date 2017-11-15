Rick Carlisle discusses the play of Harrison Barnes in loss to Spurs
Hear Rick Carlisle's thoughts following the Dallas Mavericks loss against the San Antonio Spurs.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Gulf of Mexico near Orange Beach - Part 1
12 hours ago
FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Gulf of Mexico near Orange Beach - Part 2
12 hours ago
FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Gulf of Mexico near Orange Beach - Part 3
12 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Preview | Mavs Live
13 hours ago
Rick Carlisle discusses the play of Harrison Barnes in loss to Spurs
13 hours ago
Ken Hitchcock talks 4-3 overtime loss to Florida
13 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-