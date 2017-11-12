Alvin Gentry on Pelicans huge win over LA Clippers

Hear from the New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry after the the win over LA.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

WATCH: Paul George with the Tomahawk slam in the 3rd quarter vs. Dallas

WATCH: Paul George with the Tomahawk slam in the 3rd quarter vs. Dallas

15 mins ago

Comparing DSJ with Russell Westbrook | Mavs Live

Comparing DSJ with Russell Westbrook | Mavs Live

1 hr ago

Comparing Dennis Smith Jr. with Russ | Thunder Live

Comparing Dennis Smith Jr. with Russ | Thunder Live

1 hr ago

DQ Big Game of the Week | Bay City vs. El Campo

DQ Big Game of the Week | Bay City vs. El Campo

2 hours ago

Have a Day, Mark Ingram | STATus Update

Have a Day, Mark Ingram | STATus Update

2 hours ago

Baker Mayfield shines as No. 5 Oklahoma dismantles No. 6 TCU

Baker Mayfield shines as No. 5 Oklahoma dismantles No. 6 TCU

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»