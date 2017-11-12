Alvin Gentry on Pelicans huge win over LA Clippers
Hear from the New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry after the the win over LA.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: Paul George with the Tomahawk slam in the 3rd quarter vs. Dallas
15 mins ago
Comparing DSJ with Russell Westbrook | Mavs Live
1 hr ago
Comparing Dennis Smith Jr. with Russ | Thunder Live
1 hr ago
DQ Big Game of the Week | Bay City vs. El Campo
2 hours ago
Have a Day, Mark Ingram | STATus Update
2 hours ago
Baker Mayfield shines as No. 5 Oklahoma dismantles No. 6 TCU
20 hours ago