Alvin Gentry: ‘You play to win the game’
Hear from Alvin Gentry after the New Orleans Pelicans lose on the road in Toronto on Thursday night.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Carmelo Moves Up All-Time Scoring List | STATus Update
17 hours ago
Clippers vs. Thunder preview | Thunder Live
19 hours ago
Billy Donovan talks 102-94 loss to Nuggets
19 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony had himself a night | Thunder Live
19 hours ago
Clippers vs. Pelicans preview | Pelicans Live
22 hours ago
Holiday lights strung early in 2017 | Pelicans Live
22 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED