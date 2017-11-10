Boogie and The Brow destined for the HOF | Pelicans Live
Antonio Daniels compares the current New Orleans Pelicans tandem of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis with David Robinson and Tim Duncan.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Carmelo Moves Up All-Time Scoring List | STATus Update
17 hours ago
Clippers vs. Thunder preview | Thunder Live
19 hours ago
Billy Donovan talks 102-94 loss to Nuggets
19 hours ago
Carmelo Anthony had himself a night | Thunder Live
19 hours ago
Clippers vs. Pelicans preview | Pelicans Live
22 hours ago
Holiday lights strung early in 2017 | Pelicans Live
22 hours ago