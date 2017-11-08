Mavs stay the course to get the win | Mavs Live
The Dallas Mavericks are able to get a big win over the Washington Wizards Tuesday night.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Russell Westbrook: 'We gotta be ready to play'
8 hours ago
Billy Donovan on offensive struggles in loss to Kings
8 hours ago
Thunder at Nuggets preview | Thunder Live
8 hours ago
It Came Back to Haunt Us | Thunder Live
9 hours ago
Gregg Popovich: 'We made shots tonight'
9 hours ago
A look ahead for San Antonio | Spurs Live
9 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
UPCOMING