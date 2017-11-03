Kevin Harvick bobblehead takes over Fort Worth
Kevin Harvick bobblehead takes over Fort Worth
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Russell Westbrook on 101-94 loss against Celtics
10 hours ago
Battle was won in the paint vs. Dallas | Pelicans Live
10 hours ago
Pelicans travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls | Pelicans Live
10 hours ago
Flower Mound Marcus vs. Byron Nelson | High School Scoreboard Live
11 hours ago
Cedar Hill vs. South Grand Prairie | High School Scoreboard Live
11 hours ago
Look at District 1-6A Standings | High School Scoreboard Live
11 hours ago