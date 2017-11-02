Daryl Johnston on Zeke Situation – ‘It’s had an impact on the team’ | Cowboys Insider
Daryl Johnston talks about the Ezekiel Elliott legal situation and how it has been a distraction to start the season for the Dallas Cowboys.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Ken Hitchcock on Alexander Radulov: 'He's not afraid of the moment'
15 mins ago
Daryl Johnston on Zeke Situation - 'It's had an impact on the team' | Cowboys Insider
8 hours ago
Grubes Gundy with a special message for Bedlam! | The Dose
9 hours ago
Anthony Davis: 'We're gonna keep trusting our guys and those are gonna start to fall'
20 hours ago
Rick Carlisle on 119-98 loss to LA Clippers
20 hours ago
Pelicans pay a visit to Dallas next | Mavs Live
20 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED