Alvin Gentry on turnovers in loss to Timberwolves

Alvin Gentry talks about turnovers, shot selection and defense during his postgame comments following tonight's game.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Ken Hitchcock on Alexander Radulov: 'He's not afraid of the moment'

Ken Hitchcock on Alexander Radulov: 'He's not afraid of the moment'

15 mins ago

Daryl Johnston on Zeke Situation - 'It's had an impact on the team' | Cowboys Insider

Daryl Johnston on Zeke Situation - 'It's had an impact on the team' | Cowboys Insider

8 hours ago

Grubes Gundy with a special message for Bedlam! | The Dose

Grubes Gundy with a special message for Bedlam! | The Dose

9 hours ago

Anthony Davis: 'We're gonna keep trusting our guys and those are gonna start to fall'

Anthony Davis: 'We're gonna keep trusting our guys and those are gonna start to fall'

20 hours ago

Rick Carlisle on 119-98 loss to LA Clippers

Rick Carlisle on 119-98 loss to LA Clippers

20 hours ago

Pelicans pay a visit to Dallas next | Mavs Live

Pelicans pay a visit to Dallas next | Mavs Live

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»