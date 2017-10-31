Alvin Gentry on 115-99 loss to Orlando
Hear from the head coach, Alvin Gentry after the New Orleans Pelicans suffer a loss against the Orlando Magic.
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Gregg Popovich discuss the 108-94 loss against Boston
8 hours ago
How to win a Faceoff | Stars Live
8 hours ago
Alvin Gentry on 115-99 loss to Orlando
8 hours ago
Ian Clark: 'Tonight it just wasn't going our way'
8 hours ago
Golden State, then Charlotte coming up | Spurs LIve
8 hours ago
Rick Carlisle: 'You gotta bring it for the whole game, or you're gonna get beat'
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED