Alvin Gentry on good ball movement in win in win over Cleveland
Alvin Gentry is happy with the New Orleans Pelicans ball movement and the big win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- FOX Sports Southwest
- FOX Sports Southwest - Pelicans
- FOX Sports Southwest - Top Headlines
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Southwest
- West
-
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Gregg Popovich discuss the 108-94 loss against Boston
8 hours ago
How to win a Faceoff | Stars Live
8 hours ago
Alvin Gentry on 115-99 loss to Orlando
8 hours ago
Ian Clark: 'Tonight it just wasn't going our way'
8 hours ago
Golden State, then Charlotte coming up | Spurs LIve
8 hours ago
Rick Carlisle: 'You gotta bring it for the whole game, or you're gonna get beat'
8 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED