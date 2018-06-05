Young Texas Tech fan recovering after getting struck by foul ball

Sitting in the stands at a baseball game has always posed a risk for fans with foul balls flying into the crowd at a high velocity. One fan felt that risk head on during the last regional game between Texas Tech and Louisville.

Ethan Chavez, who was at the game celebrating his eighth birthday, took a foul ball right off the cheek. The impact was so strong you could see the stitch marks etched into the side of his face leaving fans at the game and TV viewers worried about his well-being.

Ethan’s dad, Eric Chavez, tweeted out a photo later giving an update on his son’s condition. While the photos show a lot of swelling, thankfully Ethan suffered no broken bones.

Waking up a year older and a little swollen. We are thankful everything turned out the way it did. He is really excited about all the attention. pic.twitter.com/7ROCt82fPY — Eric Chavez (@EWChavez) June 4, 2018

That’s one tough 8-year-old!

And although Ethan’s allegiance is with Texas Tech, Louisville tweeted out its support of the recovering mini Red Raider.

We're happy to hear you're doing well buddy! 👍 And we admire your toughness! 💪 https://t.co/vsNaibZxPT — Louisville Baseball (@UofLBaseball) June 4, 2018

He also got a surprise visit from Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock and INF Josh Jung.

Ethan just had a visit from @TimTadlockTTU , Josh Jung, and few more from @TTU_Baseball. What a thoughtful group!! pic.twitter.com/obbl8Ot1ce — Eric Chavez (@EWChavez) June 5, 2018

Glad you’re doing okay, Ethan! We hope you had a great birthday & can’t wait to see you at the ballpark again soon! pic.twitter.com/qn6O6o7K6t — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 5, 2018

Something tells us this isn’t the last time we will hear from Ethan Chavez. Texas Tech Baseball 2028?

We wish you a speedy recovery, Ethan.