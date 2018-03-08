Who is the riskier draft pick…Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson? | Speak For Yourself

The team over at Speak For Yourself discuss which QB prospect would be the risker selection in the NFL Draft…Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield or Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.

“The discussion about [Lamar Jackson] isn’t a football discussion and could potentially just become problematic.… I consider Lamar Jackson riskier than Baker Mayfield.” — @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/f3pyDBVTt0 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) March 8, 2018