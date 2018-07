Who is really America’s Team? Colin still says it’s the Dallas Cowboys | The Herd

Colin Cowherd celebrates the 4th of July by listing his Top 10 American Sports Brands. Yep…our Dallas Cowboys still top the list. #CowboysNation 1. Cowboys

2. Lakers

3. Yankees

4. Packers

5. Steelers@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 American sports brands pic.twitter.com/XTd1JhKCGe — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 4, 2018