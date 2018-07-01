White Sox top Rangers 10-5 as Choo streak reaches 42 games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Davidson hit a two-run double in his second straight three-hit game to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 10-5 on Sunday.

Avisail Garcia had four hits and Davidson and Jose Abreu drove in three runs apiece to help the White Sox avoid a sweep to start a 10-game road trip, their longest of the season.

Texas’ Shin-Soo Choo extended the majors’ longest on-base streak this season to 42 games. He returned after missing a game with a strained right quadriceps that the club said will limit him defensively for a few weeks. He was 0 for 4 as the designated hitter with an eighth-inning walk that kept alive the third-longest streak in club history, and longest since 1995. Choo’s 12-game hitting streak ended.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-5) made it through 6 1/3 innings in the boiling Texas heat — a first-pitch temperature of 97 degrees that climbed past 100 before the last of Lopez’s career-high 114 pitches.

The right-hander walked in the tying run in the fourth but escaped further damage with the strikeout of Choo. Lopez allowed seven hits and two runs with six strikeouts.

One-time Texas closer Joakim Soria pitched around two hits in the ninth and had three strikeouts in a five-out save. It was his 12th save of the season in his 14th consecutive scoreless appearance.

Five straight Chicago hitters reached with one out in a five-run fifth against Texas ace Cole Hamels, starting with ninth-hitting Adam Engel on a wild pitch after a strikeout.

Tim Anderson doubled, Garcia hit a run-scoring single and Abreu had an infield single before Davidson’s double off the base of the 14-foot wall in left field.

Garcia had two doubles and one of two triples for the White Sox, who started the day tied for second in the majors with 23 triples.

Hamels (4-7) gave up a season-high seven earned runs on nine hits, which matched the season high from his previous start. The left-hander matched a season low with five innings amid talk of a deadline trade with the Rangers in last place in the AL West.

Joey Gallo had a two-run triple and Rougned Odor reached all five times with two walks and three singles for Texas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: LF Leury Garcia left after striking out in the fifth inning with a jammed finger on his left hand. He will re-evaluated Monday.

Rangers: Manager Jeff Banister was noncommittal on the next outing for LHP Martin Perez (right elbow). He’s had two straight scoreless rehab outings. Perez has been on the disabled list since April 30.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (3-9, 4.29 ERA) is scheduled for the opener of a three-game interleague series in Cincinnati on Monday. He is 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA in six road games this season, including five starts.

Rangers: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-1, 3.57) is scheduled for the opener of a two-game series against Houston on Tuesday. He pitched five scoreless innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Tuesday.