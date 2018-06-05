Wes Welker on Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it…ever’

Despite playing in only seven games last season, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was ranked #50 in the NFL Network’s annual list of the Top 100 Players in the league.

Cameras caught a discussion between Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and former wide receiver Wes Welker talking about Watson.

“I’ve never seen anything like it…ever,” Welker told O’Brien when talking about Watson’s amazing start to his NFL career.

That’s high praise coming from someone who used to catch passes from Tom Brady.

Check out the segment below: